RCMP to step up monitoring for Impaired Drivers in the Lead-Up to the Holiday Season

Chair for the Police Advisory Board, and says that during the month of December, the RCMP are going to be paying close attention to impaired drivers. An Antigonish Town councilor says that the RCMP will be amping up their watch for drunk drivers as the holiday season approaches. Councillor Jack MacPherson isChair for the Police Advisory Board, and says that during the month of December, the RCMP are going to be paying close attention to impaired drivers.

MacPherson says that the holiday season means more social gathering, which he says means greater risks of impaired drivers on the road:

MacPherson asks people to be diligent during the month of December, and ensure that everyone has a way to get home safely.