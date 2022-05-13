RCMP Traffic Services Unit contemplating a Move from Antigonish to Stellarton

The RCMP provincial traffic services unit currently stationed in Antigonish might be moving to Stellarton in the next few years.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, Public Information Officer with the Nova Scotia RCMP, said there plans for a new RCMP detachment to be built in Stellarton, adding it is a multi-year project with a current timeline of around three years.

Marshall said the new facility is being built because the resources and RCMP members outgrew the current detachment in Stellarton, adding the Detachment in Antigonish is in a similar position. He said Pictou County is more centralized for its traffic unit, as they are responsible for the Pictou, Guysborough, and Antigonish areas.

Marshall said it’s just a matter of moving the office of the traffic unit, which will still cover the area.