RCMP Urge Nova Scotians to Take Precautions to Protect your Home, Car and Property During the Holiday Season

The Nova Scotia RCMP is urging residents to take precautions this holiday season to prevent your home, car or property from being a target.

One such target is unattended vehicles. Police say ensure your car is locked and remove valuables from your vehicle as soon as possible.

If you are expecting deliveries to your home, schedule drop-offs for times you expect to be home, use a secure delivery locker or near-by pick-up location, have the package dropped off with a neighbour or your workplace, request a signature for delivery and install security cameras to monitor your doorstep.

If you plan to be away from your home for an extended period, set up automatic timers for indoor and outdoor lights, and ensure your security system is working. Also keep your vacation plans limited to a few friends and family rather than posting it on social media. Talk to a neighbour about your plans to be away and ask them to watch or stop by your property periodically, use motion-sensor lights on your property and cancel regular deliveries that may signal no one is home.