RCMP Urge Residents to Plan Ahead When Celebrating during the Holiday Season

Local RCMP want drivers to remain safe over the holidays.

Cst. Morgan MacPherson said the holidays mean holiday parties and general revelry. MacPherson wants drivers to think twice about getting behind the wheel after imbibing alcohol or cannabis and asked everyone to have a plan in mind if they are stepping out for the evening.

MacPherson said police will be out in force over the holidays, noting police want to make sure the public feels safe. He also noted Antigonish is one of the areas in the province with roadside testing for cannabis.