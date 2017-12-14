RCMP Warn Christmas Shoppers to take precautions, including Locking Your Car

Cst. Morgan MacPherson with the Antigonish RCMP says that leaving parcels visible in your car makes it tempting for thieves to steal valuables; especially if you leave your car unlocked. The local RCMP are advising Christmas shoppers to be diligent this holiday season when shopping locally, as car thefts generally pick up during the holiday season.Cst. Morgan MacPherson with the Antigonish RCMP says that leaving parcels visible in your car makes it tempting for thieves to steal valuables; especially if you leave your car unlocked.

MacPherson adds that the public should keep their eyes open this time of year to help prevent any breakins:

Generally, MacPherson says it’s best to store any presents or parcels in the trunk of your car and to keep it locked when in the vehicle is parked.