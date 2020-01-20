RCMP Warn of a Phone Scam

RCMP say another phone scam is making the rounds in the province. The latest bogus calls Nova Scotians are receiving instructs them to press one if they don’t want to be arrested.

Police say a woman in her 80’s was called last Thursday. The caller claimed to be from the Department of Justice and advised her she had committed a federal crime and was going to be arrested. She was then instructed to press one if she didn’t want to be picked up by authorities. The woman hung up the phone and contacted police.

If this has happened to you, call your nearest RCMP detachment or call 1-800-803-RCMP.