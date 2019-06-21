RCMP Warn of Several Scams in the Province

The RCMP is warning the public about a scam that is meant to tug at the heartstrings of Nova Scotians in an attempt to get them to give money.

Several incidents have been reported around the province this month. In one recent case in Port Hawkesbury, two women were approached by another woman and were told she needed money because her brother just died. In Fall River, someone was approached by a woman who said she needed money to feed her three children. Another person told police a woman approached them and said she needed money for gas.

Anyone who has information or can provide details about those involved in the scams can contact the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.