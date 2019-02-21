RCMP Warn Pedestrians and Drivers to be Careful Crossing Streets as Street and Parking Lines Fade This Winter

The RCMP is warning pedestrians and drivers to be mindful when it comes to people attempting to cross local streets.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting of council, members discussed faded street and parking lines in the area. Two reasons given for the faded lines were a change in the type of paint used and the length of the winter, with people using studded tires earlier.

Cst. Morgan MacPherson, community policing officer with the Antigonish detachment, said police received a number of complaints from pedestrians who tried to cross Main Street from the Acadia Street intersection, particularly in the evening. He said police are urging drivers to be more diligent.

MacPherson said people should assume there is a crosswalk at an intersection between two streets, even if one is not visible. With that said, MacPherson also noted pedestrians have to be cautious as well. He suggested trying to make eye contact with drivers and make sure they know you are there.

He said the crosswalk in front of the Library has come up as a safety concern, as well as the crosswalk at the corner of Main and Church Streets.