RCMP Warns of a Phone Scam in Richmond County

Richmond County RCMP is warning residents of a phone scam where the caller claims to be a police officer. The deceit is convincing, the caller ID shows a number associated with the St. Peter’s RCMP; 902-535-3023.

Residents have told the RCMP the caller advises them they have a warrant for their arrest.

RCMP say officers never use a telephone to advise someone they have an arrest warrant. If you have received one of these calls, contact your local police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.