RCMP Will Have Additional Officers on Duty for St. FX Convocation Weekend

May 2, 2025 | Local News

With STFX convocation ceremonies set for this weekend, Antigonish RCMP Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier congratulated all of the successful graduates on the completion of their studies, adding she wouldn`t want the weekend ruined by unfortunate incidents.

Hillier noted the local RCDMP will have a few extra officers in the area over the weekend, though she also said convocation weekend hasn`t been a huge issue in the past. Hillier asked everyone to celebrate responsibly, keep an eye on their drinks if out in public, and stay off the road if impaired.  


