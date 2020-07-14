Reaction Mixed from St. FX Students on COVID-19 Liability Waiver

The head of St. FX University’s Students Union says a recent COVID-19 related liability waiver

sent out to students coming to the school in the fall received a mixed bag of reactions.

Last week, St. FX sent a waiver to students, which if signed, would mean students give up certain legal rights including the right to sue or claim compensation in regards to COVID-19. In an email on Sunday, new university president Andrew Hakin said the waiver is a part of the university`s risk management.

Sarah Elliott, president of the St. FX Students Union, said a lot of people have strong feelings about the waiver, while opinions remain mixed.

Elliott said the university has the final say on what happens with the school and the only thing the union can do is make sure students are being supported and safe. She said they want to continue hearing students thoughts and concerns so the union can accurately advocate for them.