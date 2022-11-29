Rebates on Carbon Tax to begin shortly after Tax is Imposed next July

Details are emerging on how much Nova Scotians will receive in rebates after the federal government imposes a carbon tax on fuel next summer.

The fuel tax will come into effect next July, and rebates will begin flowing to Nova Scotians shortly after that.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the rebates will be delivered quarterly.

Fraser says 8 out of 10 households are expected to get more back than they pay into it.

Fraser says the principle behind this is the atmosphere belongs to everyone, and when someone damages the air by polluting, they should pay into a fund that reimburses everyone to whom the atmosphere belongs.