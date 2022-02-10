Recent Ice Storm and other ad Weather could have in Impact on Local Maple Production

A local maple producer says a recent string of bad weather, including the recent ice storm, could affect maple production for some time.

Jason Haverkort, owner-operator of Haveracres Maple Farm, said his operation recently started tapping trees. Haverkort said the weather is left questions as to whether the operation should wait or to start, but decided to begin tapping about a week and a half ago. When the ice hit they had to hold off for a few days but were back at it today.

Haverkort said it will take time for trees to recover and develop new growth, noting a lot of twigs and branches he saw on the ground were live. He said he’s worried that when the sap starts to run, it will escape through the broken off branches.

Generally the season runs through April, he noted, adding he likely won’t know about this year’s yield until everything wraps up.