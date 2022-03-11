Recent Rise in Oil Prices Being Felt by Low Income Residents

Some local residents on low income are feeling the pinch of the recent spike in energy prices in trying to heat their homes.

One organization that is hearing this concern is the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund. It assists more than 200 local families in Antigonish Town and County cover some of the costs of heating their dwellings over the winter.

Fund Chair Mike MacDonald says about 40 per cent of the family it assists rely on oil for heat, and that change has a direct impact.

MacDonald says it’s positioned to help families get through the rest of the heating season if there’s a bump in prices.