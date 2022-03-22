Recent Spike of Gasoline Prices leads to Increase in Taxi Fares in the Town of Antigonish

It’s going to cost a little more to get around town in a cab for the next few weeks.

Antigonish Town Council voted to increase the flat rate for taxi fares within the town from $7 to $8 for the next eight weeks.

The request came to council from local cab companies following the recent spike in gas prices and the change, at least for now, received unanimous approval from council. Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town will also take a look at the by-law regarding taxi fares.

Boucher said Steve Scannell, director of community development with the town, will review at the taxi bylaw, speak with other municipalities, and come back with a recommendation going forward.