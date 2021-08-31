Recount confirms PC Candidate John White elected in Glace Bay-Dominion

A judicial recount has confirmed PC candidate John White as the winner in the riding of Glace Bay- Dominion in the August 17th provincial election. The ballots were counted again at the Sydney Justice Centre on Monday.

The recount determined White garnered 2,754 votes, compared to 2,725 for the NDP’s John Morgan and John John McCarthy of the Liberals with 2,479.

White’s margin of victory was a bit slimmer after the recount, just 29 votes. On election night, White had 33 more votes that Morgan.

The win means the PC’s will have 31 seats in the Nova Scotia Legislature, the Liberals 17 and the NDP 6. There is one independent.