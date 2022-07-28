Recreational Angling on Portions of Margaree River closed because of High Water Temperature

Recreational angling for all species of fish on several portions of the Margaree River is closed. Officials with Fisheries and Oceans Canada say the closure is due to high water temperature. It went into effect at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The closed sections include from the East Margaree highway bridges upstream to the Cabot Trail Bridge, also known as the Creamery Bridge on the Southwest Margaree River; upstream to Doyles Bridge on the Northeast Margaree River, and the Gallant River upstream from its confluence with the Margaree River to the highway bridge on the East Margaree Road.

Also closed is the Southwest Margaree upstream from the Cabot Trail Bridge, also known as the Creamery Bridge to the Scottsville Bridge.

The closure will remain in place until further notice. DFO officials say the department will monitor conditions daily and will issue a notice when the closure is lifted.