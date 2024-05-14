Inverness County Recreational Ball Hockey Programs Partner with NHL Street

Recreational ball hockey programs in Inverness are partnering with NHL Street, the NHL`s official street hockey League, for this year`s ball hockey leagues in the county.

The Cheticamp league is underway, with the Port Hood league kicking off last night (Monday) at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre, and the Inverness version will begin on Thursday evening at the Dr. Bernie MacLean Cultural & Recreation Centre in Inverness.

Krista MacInnis, recreation coordinator for the Municipality of Inverness County, said the county launched ball hockey programs in Port Hood and Inverness last year. She said around 90 kids signed up, and it ran well. Over the winter, MacInnis said she looked up various partnerships for different sports and found the NHL Street program being offered in Sydney. After doing some research, local recreation teamed up with NHL Street and the program grew to 172 kids aged 7-12 this year.

Everyone is assigned to a team, with schedule, scores, and standings posted. Every player gets a reversible NHL street hockey jersey, with MacInnis noting the program is also sponsored by Tim Hortons Canada and Hyundai.