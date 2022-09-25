Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
📣 Please be advised that all parks, trails, playgrounds, and fields in New Glasgow are CLOSED until further notice to allow enough time to assess for public safety.
The Town of New Glasgow has opened a Comfort Centre at Summer Street Industries today from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Coffee/tea will be provided & residents can charge their electronic devices. Diapers & formula will also be available.
Learn more: https://bit.ly/3UA592i
INVERNESS – Please be advised that Shore Rd is closed at MacKay Point but open at Judique Harbour.
Another Voluntary Evacuation Organized for some Residents of...1:18 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Town and County Emergency Management Team has organized another voluntary evacuation for residents of Indian Gardens. It’s a precautionary measure in response to rising water levels leading up to high tide. This evacuation was for residents of homes that were flooded last November. EMT Information officer Shannon Long says overnight it has regular […]
Antigonish Town and County offer Voluntary Evacuation to Res...4:34 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Town and County Emergency Management Team has established a voluntary evacuation for residents of the Indian Gardens trailer court whose homes were impacted by last November’s flood. It’s a precautionary measure as Hurricane Fiona approaches the province. EMT Information officer Shannon Long says the homes that flooded are the ones who received the voluntary evacuation […]
Sports Roundup – September 255:33 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Due to Hurricane Fiona and its aftermath, the Rugby game between the X-Women & Acadia scheduled today has been postponed. St. FX has also postponed today’s soccer matches with Moncton and Monday’s games versus UNB. NATIONAL SPORTS McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes and the Toronto defence intercepted Ottawa quarterbacks five times as […]