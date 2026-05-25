Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Red Claws High Performance Challenge Hockey Showcase Tournament June 26th to 28th

May 25, 2026 | Sports

The Red Claws High Performance Challenge hockey showcase tournament   is coming to Antigonish June 26-28.    

Dustin MacInnis,    organizer    and former coach of the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs, said    about a year ago, he and another coach created a female spring hockey team for players born in 2012-2013 who were the top of their age group in terms of skill and    commitment levels. This year,    after a lot of positive feedback, he said they created    teams with players in the 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016 made up of players from    the Maritimes and Maine. He said there are several  players  from Antigonish involved.     

 

The event will also feature a panel discussion titled Her Path Women in Hockey, set for June 27, which will feature a live panel and discussion with players and coaches from the PWHL,    USports   , NCAA,    prep schools and European leagues.     

Most games of the showcase will take place at STFX and a couple in New Glasgow. Three age levels are involved with 16 teams. There will    cross   over    games and championships on June 28.     


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year