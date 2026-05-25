Red Claws High Performance Challenge Hockey Showcase Tournament June 26th to 28th

The Red Claws High Performance Challenge hockey showcase tournament is coming to Antigonish June 26-28.

Dustin MacInnis, organizer and former coach of the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs, said about a year ago, he and another coach created a female spring hockey team for players born in 2012-2013 who were the top of their age group in terms of skill and commitment levels. This year, after a lot of positive feedback, he said they created teams with players in the 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016 made up of players from the Maritimes and Maine. He said there are several players from Antigonish involved.

The event will also feature a panel discussion titled Her Path Women in Hockey, set for June 27, which will feature a live panel and discussion with players and coaches from the PWHL, USports , NCAA, prep schools and European leagues.

Most games of the showcase will take place at STFX and a couple in New Glasgow. Three age levels are involved with 16 teams. There will cross over games and championships on June 28.