Red Cross Appeals for more Disaster Volunteers in Nova Scotia

The Canadian Red Cross says it needs more disaster volunteers in the province, including locations in Northeastern Nova Scotia. The agency's disaster managementcoordinator for Nova Scotia, Nick Williams says these volunteers would serve in a variety of roles.

Williams says there’s also opportunities for volunteer deployments elsewhere in the country. He says some Nova Scotia volunteers have been part of the Red Cross response to support evacuees from wildfires in British Columbia last summer and Fort McMurray in 2016

Volunteers must be 19 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, a clear criminal reference check, complete first aid and other specialized disaster training.