Red Cross continues to support Six Antigonish Families Displaced by Flooding

Kate Gorman, marketing and communications officer for the Town of Antigonish, says the Red Cross is still supporting six families displaced by flooding during last week’s rain storm. Gorman said the commitment for support was for two weeks as of Monday, adding it would be renewed if needed.

Other than that, Gorman said the town is offering support however they can, noting residents have been calling with questions and staff are trying to point them in the right direction as needed. She said the town also placed dumpsters on site at the mobile home park for people doing clean up either inside or outside their homes.