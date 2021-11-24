Red Cross helps Residents of a Mobile Home Park after Flash Flooding hits Park

About 70 people have been evacuated or asked to shelter-in-place after Tuesday’s heavy rains led to flash flooding at a mobile home park in Antigonish. The park contains about 40 mobile homes.

At the request of the Town of Antigonish, Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals in local hotels for 33 people evacuated from the park, off MacLellan Street. Those 33 and 36 others who either remained in their homes or went to stay with relatives or friends may receive additional assistance once the flooding recedes and it’s safe to assess damage and additional emergency needs.

The Town of Antigonish is planning to provide updates today on any further assistance to displaced residents.