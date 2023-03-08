Red Tribe Boxing Club Planning Card for May 20th on Port Hawkesbury; Seeks Help from the Town

Barry Bernard, with the Red Tribe Boxing Club is looking for financial assistance from the Town of Port Hawkesbury to host another card on May 20th.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Bernard thanked Port Hawkesbury Town Council for their help with last year’s event, saying there was a “nice atmosphere.”

Recalling last year’s card in Port Hawkesbury, Bernard said it was “quite a shock,” since it was the first time the club was invited outside their community. He said the event was like “opening a new door,” calling it “comfortable” and “peaceful,” prompting them to host another event in the town this year.

At this year’s event, and in response to audience feedback for more cultural representation, Bernard said there will be more drummers, more dancers to perform before the event. He said there are also plans to have more Mi’kmaw crafts people to have a craft show.

In addition to other local clubs, Bernard said he is inviting the Six Nations Boxing Club from Toronto to attend the card.

Calling the club a “family,” Bernard said many of the young people in the group become team members, despite facing obstacles along the way. He said many boxers have never had the opportunity to participate in such an organization.

Since the club is a non-profit organization and does fundraising, as well as attending events, Bernard said they are hoping the town will waive the fee for usage of the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, which he said, will be a “big help.”

Deputy Mayor Hughie MacDougall said the request will be discussed at the next committee of the whole meeting on March 21, which he anticipated “will be favourable.”