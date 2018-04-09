Regional 4-H Leadership Conference Planned for May at St. FX University

Plans are underway for the second annual 4-H St. FX Leadership Development Conference next month. It is organized by St. FX students who are 4-H alumni and is for High School students aged 14-18. One of the organizers of the conference is Hannah Chisholm, a fourth year St. FX business student majoring in Entrepreneurship. She says this year’s theme is “Community Engagement and Communication”.

The conference will be held at St. FX from May 11th to 13th. It is expected the conference will attract about 100 delegates from across the Atlantic region. A link to register for the conference can be found in the news section of the 989XFM web site. Register follow this link: https://bit.ly/2Ey36DI