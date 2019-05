First Nations and Municipal leaders from across the province will gather in Paq’tnkek for a regional economic forum on May

14th. Up to 120 people will attend the event to explore potential regional economic development initiatives and the benefits of First Nations-Municipal Partnerships. The event is being co-hosted by Antigonish County and Paqtnkek. The gathering comes as Paqtnkek and the Antigonish County Municipality mark one year since reaching a Friendship Accord.