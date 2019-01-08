Regional Enterprise Network Coming Together in Pictou County

Pictou County’s new Regional Enterprise Network is in the final stage of creation. Councillor Larry Turner updated County Council at Monday night’s meeting about what remains to be done with the REN. It has been incorporated and has a board of directors in place. What’s left is to hire a Chief Administrative Officer. The interview process will continue through the end of February, with the hiring expected to be complete by March 31st. The REN will be the lead agency for economic development in Pictou County.