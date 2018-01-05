Registration for Primary Students in Strait Regional School Board approaching

The Strait Regional School Board is preparing for new students to be entering area schools for the 2018-19 school year. During last evening’s monthly board meeting, Superintendent Ford Rice said that registration for grade primary is upcoming, which brings excitement throughout the board.

Rice says that seeing enrollment numbers for grade primary gives them an idea of what class sizes and enrollment will look like for the coming school year:

Parents can register their children for grade primary by visiting schools between January 22 through the 26th during regular school hours.