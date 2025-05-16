Registration now open for the 19th annual Heartland Tour

Free registration is now open for the 19th annual Heartland Tour.

The Heartland Tour is a public awareness and engagement campaign presented annually by the Cardiac Cycle Society of Nova Scotia and is meant to encourage Nova Scotians to choose a more physically active lifestyle.

The tour is making two local stops, on July 13th in Scotsburn and July 15th in Antigonish. The event will include supported short and longer bike rides, guided walks and hikes, line dancing and more.