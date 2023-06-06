Registration Open for Piping and Drumming, Highland Dancing and Road Race for Antigonish Highland Games

Preparations are well underway for the 158th edition of the Antigonish Highland Games. This year’s games run from Sunday July 2, to Sunday, July 9.

Dan Cochrane, operations manager for the Antigonish Highland Society, said things are going smoothly with much of the leg work already done. Registration is open for piping and drumming, highland dancing, and the five-mile road race. Registration for Tir Nan Og athletic activities, the kids’ version of the games, filled in less than 24 hours.

Cochrane noted they have two headliners, Pretty Archie and Waking Finnegan, for the Ceilidh Pub on the Coldstream Ceilidh stage. He also said the dedication ceremony for the St. Ninian’s Pioneer Cemetery will take place July 4.

Links to registration and the events schedule can be found at antigonishhighlandgames.ca