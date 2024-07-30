Registrations Being Accepted for John Arther Murphy Memorial Run in St. Joseph’s

Plans are well underway for the annual John Arther Murphy Memorial Run, set for Saturday, August 10th in St. Joseph’s.

It is a 7 kilometre walk/run event starting at 9. A big community breakfast coincides with the run; it begins at 8:30 that morning. The run and breakfast are co-sponsored by the St. Joseph’s Parish and the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre.

One of the coordinators of the event, Donnie Stewart, says the run is named after the late John Arther Murphy a well-known local leader. Stewart says Murphy was a friend, and the first volunteer he called when he needed someone to marshal a corner in the first event.

There are three divisions in the run; junior, open and senior.

Registration is 35 dollars for adults, 25 dollars for entrants under 18