Regular Air Service Between Sydney and Halifax to be Restored

The Sydney Airport Authority yesterday announced its newest airline partner Pascan Aviation will restore regional connectivity to the Cape Breton community.

Quebec based Pascan Aviation will provide twice daily service on weekdays and once daily service on weekends to Halifax Stanfield International Airport from McCurdy Sydney Airport. This route marks the re-establishment of connectivity to Halifax which was halted in November 2022.

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway stated the Sydney Airport is the CBRM`s gateway to the world, adding one of his top priorities has been supporting the airport through this period of growth.

The service will begin on October 7.