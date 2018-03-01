Regular visits by Therapy Dogs Brightens the Day for residents of a New Glasgow Nursing Home

Posted at 11:24 am on March 1, 2018 | Filed Under: News

It’s a regular event that gives residents of the Glen Haven Manor of New Glasgow a lift.  Every week, two therapy dogs, Gracie and Murphy that are part of the

The mother-son duo of Sue Muir and Mitch Gammon are shown with their therapy dogs Gracie, a Golden Retriever and Murphy, a Bernese Mountain dog who are part of the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog program, during a visit to Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow.

St. John Ambulance Program visit the manor, accompanied by their owners, the mother-son duo of  Sue Muir and Mitch Gammon.

The manor’s CEO Lisa Smith says for some residents, it’s a reminder of when they had their own dog as either children or adults.
In addition to Glen Haven, Gammon and Muir take the dogs to the local NSCC campus and a high school.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page