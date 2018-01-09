Relic of St. Francis Xavier comes to the Antigonish University that bears his name

Residents from across Northeastern Nova Scotia came to see a relic of St. Francis Xavier yesterday. The relic was at the Antigonish school that bears his name, St. Francis

Xavier University. The relic, the right forearm and hand of St. Francis was hosted at the St. FX chapel, where visitors spent a few quiet moments with the relic in reflection and prayer.

The relic is crossing the country visiting more than a dozen communities. The guardian of the relic on this tour is D’Arcy Murphy. He says St. Francis’ personal story is an inspiration to university students.

St. Francis Xavier is the Patron Saint of Missions and was one of the founders of the Jesuit movement.