Relic of St. Francis Xavier comes to the Antigonish University that bears his name
Posted at 9:44 am on January 9, 2018 | Filed Under: News
Residents from across Northeastern Nova Scotia came to see a relic of St. Francis Xavier yesterday. The relic was at the Antigonish school that bears his name, St. Francis
Xavier University. The relic, the right forearm and hand of St. Francis was hosted at the St. FX chapel, where visitors spent a few quiet moments with the relic in reflection and prayer.
The relic is crossing the country visiting more than a dozen communities. The guardian of the relic on this tour is D’Arcy Murphy. He says St. Francis’ personal story is an inspiration to university students.
St. Francis Xavier is the Patron Saint of Missions and was one of the founders of the Jesuit movement.
One of the events held during the relic’s visit was a panel discussion at the university on relics in Christian life. The speakers included History professor Donna Trembinski, Art History Professor Sharon Gregory and English professor Cory Rushton.
Trembinski says relics have been a part of Christian life for centuries.
It is estimated St. Francis baptized more than 100-thousand people with this arm.
His arm, as well as the rest of his body, is incorrupt. Saints are referred to as incorrupt when their body, miraculously, does not experience natural decay
To hear the interview with the Guardian of the Relic D’Arcy Murphy, follow this link: https://soundcloud.com/ken-kingston/relic-of-st-francis-xavier-visits-st-francis-university