Remi Deveau Running in the Pomquet/Torbay area in Conseil Scholaire Acadian Provincial Board Election

Antigonish County Councillor Remi Deveau is looking to make the move from municipal politics to school board trustee.

Deveau who announced earlier he would not be re-offering for County Council, has indicated he will seek to represent the Pomquet and Torbay area on Conseil Scholaire Acadian Provincial (CSAP) in October’s municipal elections.

Deveau was part of the group that lobbied the province for Acadian Status for Pomquet School in the 1980’s, lobbied CSAP to make Pomquet a priority for school construction, lobbied the province for a new school and recently an expansion to the existing school. He was also on the committee that lobbied Patrimoine Canada for the new $5 million Community Cultural Center attached to Pomquet school.

Deveau says if elected to the CSAP Board, he will bring a lot experience with with him, including 32 years as an educator and administrator at Ecole acadienne de Pomquet.