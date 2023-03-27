Renal Care at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou to Expand

The Province is expanding renal care at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in the town of Pictou.

The Nova Scotia Government will spend $3.58 million to grow its renal care service at the hospital from four dialysis stations to 12. That will provide care for an additional 22 dialysis patients a week, up from 48. The expanded unit will eliminate the current wait list and the need for patients to travel to Antigonish, Truro or Halifax for critical treatment.

The project is expected to be completed later this year.