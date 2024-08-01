Renée Curry seeks District 5 Seat on Antigonish County Council

Renée Curry announced her candidacy for District 5 in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish for the upcoming municipal election.

Renée Curry is a tireless advocate for families and communities, and today, she announces her candidacy for Municipal Council. Renée has worked for several non-profit organizations and serves on numerous community boards within the district.

Renée is an experienced childbirth educator, massage therapist, and academic researcher, holding a Master’s degree from the University of Ottawa. A mother of eight she is deeply invested in building a great future for our community.

Renée’s municipal priorities include the creation of a vulnerable persons registry, expanding the active transportation network, supporting affordable housing opportunities, collaborating to create accessible, indoor and outdoor recreation facilities for families and seniors, and supporting the establishment of a performing arts centre. She hopes to work with community members and organizations, municipal and other leaders, on purposeful growth and improvement for District 5, and the greater Antigonish community.

She looks forward to meeting the constituents of District 5 and encourages them to reach out regarding their priorities and challenges.