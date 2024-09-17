Repairs to the College Street Bridge in Antigonish Underway

Work on the College Street Bridge continues.

During it’s regular council meeting last night, Antigonish Town Council received an update on the repairs taking place at the bridge. Following the meeting, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said one of the issues in getting the repairs underway was a difficulty in finding the labour. She said they are hoping that by the end of the month, work will be completed enough to allow for some vehicular and pedestrian traffic going across.

Boucher said that is something that will have to go through the traffic authority, so there a few more steps before that is decided and what options will come to council.