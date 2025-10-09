Listen Live

Repaving Work Underway on Highway 104 near Monastery

Oct 9, 2025 | Local News

Repaving work continues on a section of Highway 104 near Monastery.

The province announced the work this summer, and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said motorists recently noticed the throughway is down to one lane near exit 37 on the 104. Morrow explained that back in September, 2024, he and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson met with local fire chiefs and transportation representatives.

 

Morrow said he`s happy the fire chiefs brought the issue up and that he and Thompson were able to advocate for the work.


