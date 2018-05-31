Reports suggest Ryan MacLellan will be Traded to Acadie-Bathurst

Multiple media reports out of Quebec state an Antiognish native will change teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The reports state Memorial Cup Champs Acadie-Bathurst Titan are trading Sydney native Mitchell Balmas to the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. In exchange, Acadie-Bathurst will receive the rights to Antigonish’s Ryan MacLellan as well as a first round pick and a second round pick.

MacLellan will join fellow Antigonish native Logan Chisholm with the Titan.

MacLellan spent time with the South Shore Lumberjacks and the Screaming Eagles last season.