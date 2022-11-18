Request for Proposals for New Glasgow Public Library to Go Out This Week

All levels of government came together to retrofit the New Glasgow town library into a

community hub.

A release from the province states the library, a branch of the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library, will be retrofitted to become the New Glasgow Destination Centre, creating a welcoming space for community activities and programs for the northern region.

The project will provide dedicated space for programs and services for seniors, newcomers, up-and-coming artists and non-profits. It will also update the facility’s heating and ventilation systems.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said the project has been in the works for about five years. The official announcement came last Saturday.

The federal government is investing $3.9 million in the project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, the province offered $2-million for the project, with the Town of New Glasgow providing $976,860 and the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library contributing $20,000.

Dicks said the request for proposals on the project was set to go out this week.