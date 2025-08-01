Request for Proposals Issued to Build and Operate Long-Term Care Homes in Pictou and Kings Counties

A request for proposals for service providers to build and operate new long-term care homes in Pictou and Kings counties opened Thursday.

The long-term care home in Westville, Pictou County, will have single rooms for 96 residents, more than double the size originally planned. The home in Kings County will have 144 single rooms. These 240 rooms are part of the 5,700 single rooms being built and replaced across Nova Scotia by 2032.

The new homes in Pictou and Kings counties were announced in November 2023. Contracts are expected to be awarded in early 2026.