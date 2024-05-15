RES Group Shares Plans for Proposed Wind Farm to Antigonish County Council

A company that hopes to establish a wind farm in the local area made a presentation to Antigonish County Council last night. Mark Stewart and Andrew Arbuckle of RES Group told council they are proposing a wind farm in the Eigg Mountain area, not from the Glen Dhu Wind Farm.

The 150 megawatt farm would have more than 20 turbines. It’s expected to have a lifespan of about 25 years.

Warden Owen McCarron says the company has been reaching out to the local community, discussing their plans.

It’s estimated the value of the project is about $300 milllion. About $150 million of that would be the turbines, and the rest would go to to the community in such areas as suppliers and tradespeople hired for the project.

RES has asked county council to endorse the project. McCarron says council will discuss whether to write a letter in support of the proposed wind farm to the province at its next meeting in June