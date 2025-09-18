Listen Live

Summer Cruiser
Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Research Nova Scotia presents 14 St. FX University Students with Scotia Scholars Awards

Sep 18, 2025 | Local News

14 STFX University Students received Scotia Scholars Awards from Research Nova Scotia earlier this month.

The $9,000 awards supports students engaged in health research, with the funding allowing each student to work under the guidance and supervision of a StFX faculty member. 

2025 Scotia Scholars Award recipients at StFX are, front row, l-r, Simone Beck, Lydia Shaw-Peters, Bridget Clarke, Lauren Roper, Stella Gilbert, and Kate LeBlanc. Back row: Adalia Wambolt, Alexa Robinson, Katherine MacNeil, Bridget Down, Robson Underwood, Leah Hicknell, and Esmé Giovannoni. Missing is Abby Hopkins. (St. FX University photo)

Projects range from researching caregiver burnout to understanding autism in women, from fertility experiences of females diagnosed with childhood cancer in Atlantic Canada to maintaining brain health.

Award recipients are Simone Beck, Lydia Shaw-Peters, Bridget Clarke, Lauren Roper, Stella Gilbert, Kate LeBlanc, Adalia Wambolt, Alexa Robinson, Katherine MacNeil, Bridget Down, Robson Underwood, Leah Hicknell, Esmé Giovannoni, and Abby Hopkins.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year