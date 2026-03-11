Reservations will be needed to visit the Skyline Trail at Cape Breton Highlands National Park this Tourism Season

Parks Canada is taking measures to space out visitation to the popular Skyline Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

Between June 26th and October 25th, visitors must make a reservation for access to the trail’s parking lot. Each reservation is for a four hour time slot.

The Project Manager responsible for the implementation of Skyline Trail Parking, Kersti Tacreiter says the trail has become progressively more congested and beyond capacity. Tacreiter says that is causing problems in the parking area where traffic is spilling out onto the Cabot Trail. She says Parks Canada is also concerned about the ecological impact on the trail.

The trail is between Cheticamp and Pleasant Bay.

Tacreiter says typically about 110,000 people visit the Skyline Trail annually. Last year, Cape Breton Highlands National Park welcomed nearly 300,000 tourists.