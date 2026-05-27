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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Residential and Commercial Tax Rates Stand Pat in Port Hawkesbury Town Municipal Budget

May 27, 2026 | Local News

The Town of Port Hawkesbury  maintained  its  previous  residential and  commercial property tax rates  .   

On Tuesday night council passed its budget and tax rates, with the residential rate staying at $1.58 per $100 of assessment and commercial  remains  at $4.16  per $100 of assessment.   

Port Hawkesbury Town Council (from left: Todd Barrett, Blaine MacQuarrie, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Iain Langley and Paula Hart. (Town of Port Hawkesbury photo)

CAO Terry Doyle explained the town ’s  operational budget is $10.13 million while the capital budget is $4.14 million.  Items in the operational budget include  completing the project  Connect Port Hawkesbury and Beyond  with active transportation trails, which will be done in conjunction with safety work on Reeves Street.   

On the capital , Doyle  said they have a Growth and Renewal for Infrastructure Development or GRID program allowing the town to extend  sanitary sewer  on Spruce Street, which will allow for housing development in the area and provide service at the new nursing home site.  Bridge and asphalt repair are also  included  in the capital budget.   


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year