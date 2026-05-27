Residential and Commercial Tax Rates Stand Pat in Port Hawkesbury Town Municipal Budget

The Town of Port Hawkesbury maintained its previous residential and commercial property tax rates .

On Tuesday night council passed its budget and tax rates, with the residential rate staying at $1.58 per $100 of assessment and commercial remains at $4.16 per $100 of assessment.

CAO Terry Doyle explained the town ’s operational budget is $10.13 million while the capital budget is $4.14 million. Items in the operational budget include completing the project Connect Port Hawkesbury and Beyond with active transportation trails, which will be done in conjunction with safety work on Reeves Street.

On the capital , Doyle said they have a Growth and Renewal for Infrastructure Development or GRID program allowing the town to extend sanitary sewer on Spruce Street, which will allow for housing development in the area and provide service at the new nursing home site. Bridge and asphalt repair are also included in the capital budget.