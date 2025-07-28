Residents, Community Groups and Local Celebrations Receive Support from the Town of Antigonish

The town of Antigonish offered funding to a number of residents, community groups, and celebrations during a special meeting Friday afternoon.

The town allocated $200 each to Gary Kell, who attended the Arm Wrestling National Championships, and Sadie Delorey, who is heading to the Canada Summer games as part of the Team Nova Scotia Women’s soccer team. The town also offered a total of $1,000 to the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition, $500 for Emancipation Day celebrations in Upper Big Tracadie, and up to $945.67 to the HOW Club.