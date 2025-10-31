Residents Concerned about a Proposal from Cabot for a Golf Course at West Mabou Beach Provincial Park

Liberal MLA Iain Rankin says he’s hearing a lot of concern from local residents about a proposed golf course at West Mabou Beach Provincial Park. Rankin also travelled to the Mabou area recently.

This week, Rankin sent a letter to the new Minister of Natural Resources Kim Masland, asking her to ensure all provincial parks remain protected and any proposal of a golf course stay outside park boundaries.

Rankin raised the issue again at a meeting of the Legisture’s Natural Resources Committee where the topic of discussion was coastal protection. Rankin asked the government members in particular who make up the majority of the committee to affirm support for keeping parks as parks. Rankin says the answer was no.

Meantime, Premier Tim Houston says the growing need for economic growth is behind his government’s decision to consider approving construction of the golf course at the park. Government rejected same proposal two years ago, but Houston says things have changed.

Cabot, the company that operates three courses in the Inverness area, has created web site on its proposal to lease a portion of land within the park for its development.

The company argues there are numerous examples of golf courses and other recreational facilities residing within, near or overlapping both provincial and national parks; the most famous being Highland Links in Ingonish.