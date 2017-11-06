Residents of Antigonish County’s District 7 invited to Offer Feedback on Proposed Skateboard Park

Heatherton and Area Recreation and Skateboard Association have proposed opening a skatepark in the area; something that does not exist in the town or county of Antigonish. Residents in the Heatherton area are being asked to provide feedback regarding the proposed skatepark in the area. Over the past number of months, theHeatherton and Area Recreation and Skateboard Association have proposed opening a skatepark in the area; something that does not exist in the town or county of Antigonish.

President of the Skateboard Assocaition, Matt Schumacher say the next step is to hear from people of district 7, so they can voice their concerns or thoughts about the project. Schumacher says that it’s now the publics turn to talk:

The proposed skateboard park would open on the property of the Heatherton Community Centre. Schumacher adds that only residents of District 7 will be allowed to provide feedback at this particular time. Residents of District wishing to provide feedback can email heathertoncommunity@gmail.com no later than Friday, November 17th or call Malcolm MacKinnon at (902) 386-2678 to have your letter picked up.