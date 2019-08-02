Residents of Inverness Complain about Smells from Local Waste Water Treatment Facility

Folks in the community of Inverness are not pleased with the smell arising from the local waste water treatment plant.

Trudy Gillis, who serves as environmental and facilities compliance manager for the county, reported to council yesterday (August 1) that a number of complaints regarding nasty odors have local residents turning up their noses.

Repairs have been made, but Gillis said replacing the facility is the only long-term solution. It was built in 1973, and such facilities usually only last 20 years or so.

The county has funding requests into the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to have both the Inverness facility and Whycocomagh’s plant replaced, but so far the feds haven’t responded.